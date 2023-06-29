Govinda Reveals He Wanted To Date Madhuri Dixit, Says 'Pakka Maine... Sunita Nahi Hoti Toh'

Actor Govinda dominated the big screen with his terrific comic timing in super hit movies like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan amongst others. His crackling chemistry with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon was much loved and appreciated by fans. However, Govinda has said that Madhuri Dixit was his “favourite" co-star.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja played a rapid fire round where the latter was asked to guess her husband’s favourite co-star. She instantly took Madhuri Dixit’s name, whereas Govinda wrote Madhuri and Rekha as his response.

Govinda, who has worked with Madhuri in Maha-Sangram, Izzatdar and Paap Ka Ant, quickly added, “Sunita nahi hoti toh pakka maine dore Madhuri ji pe daale hote (Had Sunita not been there, I would have definitely hit on Madhuri).” When Sunita was asked to react to Govinda’s comment, she said, “I would have not known him also that time.”

In another question, Sunita was asked to guess Govinda’s favourite performance. While she guessed Hatya, Govinda answered, “Hatya, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Swarg."

He later said, “Haseena Maan Jayegi was my best performance. Wo mujhe isiliye lagta hai ki mujhe role acha nahi mila tha. Jo character hai, wo on the set taiyyar hua tha (I feel that because the role given to me was not nice. That character got ready on the set).”

Govinda was also all praise for his female co-stars Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri. Talking about them, the actor said, “Kitne saal ka career hai in logon ka. And they are so beautiful and someone who is beautiful from inside, never run out of beauty. If you see, these people are the same as they were before.”