Govinda Says He Has 'Distanced' Himself From Krushna Abhishek: 'If You Cross the Line Then...'

Bollywood actor Govinda said that he maintains a distance from Krushna Abhishek. The actor, who had been in a public feud with the comedian for years, seemingly forgave him last year and buried the hatchet. However, in a recent interview, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said that he has distant himself from Krushna for his own peace of mind. The actor added that he has nothing against Krushna but wants to keep a ‘safe environment’ around him.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Govinda said, “Sometimes, one tends to cross the line and there I’m a little strict with the whole family. If you cross the line, then I will keep my distance and it is not due to enmity. It is just for my peace of mind and to keep a safe environment around me. So, it is not that I have anything against Krushna.”

Fans of both the stars would recall that Govinda and Krushna had not been on good terms for a few years now after a comment the comedian made on a show regarding the popular actor. On Comedy Nights Live a few years ago, Krushna joked, “Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai." This did not go down well with Govinda, who snapped at him and said that Krushna has been making money by humiliating Govinda.

The feud took a turn when their respective families got involved and potshots were taken against each other. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja also went to the extend to say that she doesn’t want to see his face. While Krushna has attempted to raise the white flag many times in the past, it wasn’t until last year that Govinda forgave him.

Appearing on Maniesh Paul’s podcast last year, Govinda said, “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven. Please relax, no problem with you, and may god bless you.”