Govinda Tells Kapil Sharma Dark Secret About Shakti Kapoor in Old Video: 'Ek Din Wo Bina Pant Ke...'

Govinda doesn’t need any introduction. He is very popular among fans for his dance and acting. Well, today a video of him has gone viral in which he is seen making some shocking and funny revelations about his frequent co-star Shakti Kapoor. The clip is from The Kapil Sharma Show.

The clip, which is going viral on Reddit, shows Govinda talking about Shakti Kapoor and how he performs scenes. Govinda says that once Shakti was doing a rape scene and a man came with his mobile. Suddenly Shakti forgot about the scene and started talking on the phone. This left everyone in splits. Govinda recalls another incident where Shakti forgot to wear pants and came out “naked" of the room.

“Ek din toh vo bina pant ke bahar aa gaye room mein. Maine socha aise style mein aa gaye honge. Toh dekha vakai pant toh nai hai sath mein vo bhi nai jo honi chahiye sath mein. Aisa hua. Maine apne aankho se dekha," Govinda said.

It is worth mentioning here that Govinda and Shakti Kapoor have worked in many films together. They were first seen together in the film Marte Dam Tak in the year 1987 and then in Sindoor starring Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Govinda and Neelam Kothari in crucial roles. Govinda and Shakti Kapoor starred in many other films such as Dariya Dil, Paap Ko Jalaa Kar Raakh Kar Dunga, Halaal Ki Kamai, Jaisi Karni waisi Bharni and many more. Their films Raja Babu and Coolie no. 1 made them the audience’s favourite comic duo.

