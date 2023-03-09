The dispute between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek is not unknown. The two often rule headlines when the talk about it. Once again, in a recent interview, Govinda’s wife Sunita lashed out at Krushna as she dismissed his claim that Govinda gave him an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month during his early days in Mumbai. Sunita mentioned that she regrets taking care of Krushna and his actress-sister Arti Singh.

“Now I repent that why did I take care of them… Why did they lie that Govinda gave us just ₹2000. He (Govinda) did not help us, so when they say so it’s fine with you (Sunita asked Govinda). That’s not right. He went to Maniesh Paul’s show too. When they don’t care about talking in media and all then I don’t know why you (Govinda) are so much bothered,” Sunita told Bollywood Bubble.

Govinda also argued that family matters must not be discussed in public. “At that time my mother used to decide about everyone. I don’t know what they have been told as they were small. So what stories were put forward to them. It so happens that when you are taking a lot of care of people others take credit for it. But the one who is doing everything feels I am doing good to others," the actor said. Govinda further argued that he does not want to ‘get into any arguments’ with either Krushna or Arti because they are kids of his ‘favourite sister’.

Meanwhile, in February this year, Krushna expressed his wish to reunite with his ‘mama’ and told Indian Express that ‘sooner or later they will be back together.’ Lat year too, Krushna appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast when he broke down and talked about missing his uncle.

Later, Govinda also reacted to the same and said that he’s forgiven Krushna. “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven," the actor had said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here