Govinda's Wife Sunita Carries Bag Inside Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Despite Ban; Authorities React

Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, paid a visit to Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Monday, May 15, to offer prayers to Lord Mahakal. However, pictures of her carrying a luxury handbag into the temple’s garbha-griha (sanctum sanctorum) quickly went viral. She has been receiving flak because one of the most prominent rules of the Mahakal temple is the prohibition of bringing a purse inside.

Surprisingly, no one intervened or seemed to notice the violation of the rule. This incident has garnered attention and raised concerns about the temple’s security measures.

Only two days back, Sunita Ahuja took to her Instagram account to share a picture from Ujjain and captioned it: Had a wonderful darshan at Mahakal ujjain.

She can be seen in a pink traditional sari and tilak on her forehead. Check out the picture here:

In another picture, she can be seen sitting with a priest and being gifted a framed picture of the temple. She can be seen carrying a handbag from French luxury brand, Maison Goyard.

Upon bringing the matter to the attention of the relevant authorities, the temple administrator said that appropriate action would be taken once the footage will be reviewed to understand how the bag was permitted inside. Sandeep Soni, the administrator of the Mahakal temple, acknowledged that the security team was occupied at the gate during that period, emphasising their responsibility to enforce the prohibition on bags and purses. He confirmed that action had been taken against the officials who were found to be at fault.

