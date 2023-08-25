Gran Turismo Movie Review: Archie Madekwe, David Harbour Offer A Thrilling Racing Film

Gran Turismo Movie Review: Let me start off this review with a confession: I’ve never played the racing simulation video game series that the film is themed on but I have been a witness of my cousins playing it. So this review will primarily be based on the visual experience that the Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom film offered and I’d say that I had a ball watching it. Gran Turismo is based on the life of true story of Jann Mardenborough. As the trailers have already revealed, the film is all about a young Gran Turismo player who went from driving a digital car to a professional race car.

Archie Madekwe plays the British lad, Mardenborough, who has a record race time in the Gran Turismo game and eventually gets selected among the top 10 online players for the opportunity to become a racer. After going through highs and lows, he emerges as the fastest racer in the competition and bags his opportunity to become a racer. Here’s where his journey truly starts. Competing with international racers in high-octane races, Mardenborough has to prove that he is here to stay.

Director Neill Blomkamp tackles the biography with a linear approach. While he shows the various aspects of Mardenborough’s life — his struggle with his family, his love for racing, and his fears — he doesn’t unnecessarily weigh his life down with emotions. This works in the film’s favour, considering that the director just wants the races to be in the focus. Blomkamp keeps you hooked from the word go. The first half feels like you are completing four long laps — learning about Mardenborough’s life, the competition he cracks, his journey through training, and his first race.

However, much like most car races with multiple laps, the fifth lap begins to slow the movie down. The pace is reduced to show that nothing everything came easy to Mardenborough. However, having enjoyed a fast-paced first half, you notice that the gears have shifted and it does cause a hindrance in the viewing experience. Fortunately for Blomkamp, the races keep the film going until the final twist comes in and truly puts Gran Turismo in motion. The film takes heavy creative liberty in the second half.

Blomkamp has three impressive actors that keep the show running. The star of the film is undoubtedly David Harbour. The actor plays the role of a former racer turned coach who goes from discouraging the students to truly supporting them till they cross the finish line. The character arc in the film is a treat to watch and he reminds us yet again that he can deliver whatever the character may be. He is truly the driving force of the movie.

Orlando Bloom as the marketing executive at Nissan gets on your nerves and in a good way. However, he is easily outshined by Harbour in their scenes together. Archie Madekwe makes his presence felt in the racing scenes but there is a twist to them as well. I’d suggest you stay back and watch the end credits to find out. Madekwe has a heartwarming on-screen bond with Harbour, something that I’d like to see more of in the future.

The visual effects are decent, but not on a par with racing movies like Ford v Ferrari. I love the scenes where the makers show a breakdown of the car parts, allowing viewers to get into the drivers’ minds. One issue I had with the visuals is that instead of making the viewers be in the driver’s seat with Mardenborough, Gran Turismo reduces the experience to a spectator’s POV. This impacts the experience. Despite it, the film offers a few edge-of-the-seat experiences that make for good high points in the movie.

For a few, the film could also come across as a PR package for Nissan. The brand placements — Nissan and the other associated brands — start to feel like they are in your face after a certain point. It could be distracting for a few viewers.

Gran Turismo offers an immersive and exhilarating experience for those who remotely enjoy racing — watching or playing the game — or even dreamt about racing cars. Blomkamp keeps you glued to the screen and doesn’t let your attention divert.