GT vs CSK: Sara Ali Khan In Shock After Rashid Khan Gets Out, Vicky Kaushal Heartbroken; See Photos

CSK vs GT IPL Final: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were in shock after Rashid Khan got out in last over of Gujarat Titans’ innnings against Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings faced each other in the IPL finals on Monday. While GT lost their star player Shubman Gill’s wicket early in the game, the team put a mammoth score of 214/4 in 20 overs, giving CSK a target of 215.

While the final few overs of Gujarat Titans had Sara and Vicky cheering, they were in shock to see Rashid Khon lose his wicket in the last ball of the innings. Photos of the actors watching from the stands surfaced online, with Sara visibly surprised by his wicket whereas Vicky appeared heartbroken by the wicket. Khan got out on a duck.

See the photos below:

Sara flew down to Ahmedabad on Monday evening, just in time for the match. The actress was seen wearing a cute white crop top and a pair of denims. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen wearing a blue jackets, a black tee and pants. The actors are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, to promote their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore. Vicky plays the role of Kapil whereas Sara plays the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

The actors recently promoted the film at the IIFA 2023 awards show as well.