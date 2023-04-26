Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn wants to work with Jr NTR, the filmmaker exclusively told News18.com. The director, who is helming the Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy series since its inception, was one of the many international filmmakers who praised RRR last year. He confessed on Twitter in July last year that he watched the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer and ‘totally dug it.’

It seems that James Gunn was so impressed by the film that he is open to working with the Telugu superstar Jr NTR if given a chance. The director made the confession when we asked him if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who would it be?

“Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good… What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy!" he said, referring to Jr NTR. “I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool," he added. When asked if he had a particular role for him in mind, James confessed, “I don’t know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while."

Speaking of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is expected to draw the curtains on the franchise with its release. Over the years, while MCU fans have loved GotG for the characters and the stories it has weaved, the music of the films has also stood out. Fans often found themselves listening to the songs featured in the movies.

Given that music plays a vital part in Guardians of the Galaxy and in Indian movies, we asked James Gunn if he drew inspiration from India with his approach to the music in the franchise. The international filmmaker replied, “1000 percent."

“What I love about Indian cinema and Bollywood movies is they are all about art, and they are also all about entertainment. There are no rules about what a movie has to be, it could be a lot of different things and that’s true about the Guardians movies. We have Indian cinemas as a part of who we are, we have Japanese cinema and Korean cinema, and Chinese cinema as a part of who we are. I think that a lot of American movies are just, their history is completely American films or American and European films making and I think it is always important for me to bring a world to you through the movies where we allow the movie to be something more different than we are used to with the regular kind of storytelling in the United States. So that musical element is definitely inspired by Bollywood films," he said.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

