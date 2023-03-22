On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Mrunal Thakur took a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the celebrations in her hometown. Calling the day for ‘dual celebrations’ Mrunal shared that on the ‘auspicious day,’ they also celebrate her father’s birthday.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, the Jersey actress shared, “Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year is auspicious for Maharashtrians as it marks new beginnings and signifies the arrival of spring. It brings a lot of joy and positivity. We also celebrate my dad’s birthday on Gudi Padwa according to the tithi (Hindu calendar), so it’s a dual celebration each year at my home.”

She further added, “Gudi ubhaarnyat khoop ananda hoto (it gives me immense joy to hoist the Gudi outside the balcony or a window). A brand new sari is wrapped at the top of a long bamboo. On top of it, neem leaves and sugar garlands are attached along with flowers. This arrangement is capped with a pot (handi or kalash) and hoisted outside in the morning. We do the puja and offer naivedya (food offered to God). Lunch is served on a banana leaf. The Gudi is taken down before sunset. Like each year, this time too I am celebrating the festival with my family at my parents’ house.”

The actress also added that the celebration also allows her to take a break from her hectic life. “We make some noise and gorge on delicious puran polis, which are mandatory in any Maharashtrian household on the occasion. It’s nice to spend Gudi Padwa mornings with the family and take a break from our hectic lives.”

When asked about her favorite part of the festival, Mrunal admitted that she loves dressing up and wear sarees.“I am in love with saris, and recently I stumbled upon some of my mom’s lovely saris, so I am wearing her sari this year. And I will be teaming it up with a nath. Getting dressed is another favourite part of the festival. You can give time to yourself and your family and time to dress up.”

On a closing note she shared, “I love the concept of festivals. Dressing up, having delicious home-cooked food and getting together with your family… all these things keep us grounded and rooted in our culture. I am glad that I live in a country where we celebrate so many festivals with equal vigour. May Gudi Padwa bring everyone joy, good health and prosperity.Navavarshachya ani Gudi Padwyachya hardik Shubhecha.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in a cameo role alongside Akshay Kumar in Selfiee. She is now awaiting the release of the crime thriller, Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be released on April 7.

Apart from this, Mrunal has some other projects in her pipeline too including Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi and R Balki’s anthology, Lust Stories 2.

