Guess The 1983 Film Chiranjeevi And His Father Venkat Rao Worked Together In

Chiranjeevi has established himself as a remarkable actor, having appeared in over 180 films to date. Not many people are aware that he got the opportunity to work with his father, actor Konidela Venkat Rao in one film. In 1983, Chiranjeevi and his father worked together in the film Mantri Gari Viyyankudu, directed by Bapu. The credit for suggesting Venkat Rao’s name for the role of a minister in the film goes to actor Allu Ramalingaiah. He recommended him to Director Bapu. The father-son duo did not have any dialogues or scenes together in the film. It is said the experience of being part of a film where his elder son was acting brought great satisfaction to Venkat Rao.

Chiranjeevi has shared screen space with his son, actor Ram Charan, in several movies including Magadheera (2009), Bruce Lee (2015), and Khaidi No 150 (2017). Ram Charan played the lead role in Magadheera and Bruce Lee, while Chiranjeevi made a guest appearance in these films. In Chiranjeevi’s highly-anticipated comeback movie Khaidi No 150, Ram Charan appeared as a guest in the song Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu.

Most recently, the duo shared the screen in the film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva in 2022. The film revolves around a socio-political actioner, who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. The film starred Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film failed to meet the expectations of the fans, leaving them disappointed. Chiranjeevi also appeared alongside his younger brothers Nagababu and Pawan Kalyan, father-in-law Allu Aravind, and their son Allu Arjun.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the film Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra, alongside Shruti Haasan, Urvashi Rautela, and Ravi Teja. The story revolves around a fisherman who engages in smuggling. He will be next seen in films like Bholaa Shankar and The Journalist.