Guess The Actor Who Worked In Over 130 Films; Hint: He Is Director Rohit Shetty’s Favourite

Murali Sharma is an Indian actor, who predominantly works in the Telugu and Hindi film industries. He is known for his notable performances in films like Main Hoon Na, Baby and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He has received several awards for his contribution to the film industry. Murali Sharma was seen in more than 130 films in different languages. He has been working in the film industry since 1996. Murali has been a favourite of famous Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and thus has been a significant part of the Golmaal franchise.

Not much is known about his life beyond the screens. So today, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about his personal life. Murali Sharma was born in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, on August 9, 1972. After completing his Bachelor’s, he completed a course in acting at the Roshan Taneja Acting School in Mumbai. He married actress Ashwini Kalsekar in 2009. Both were seen in several television shows together like Special Squad, Rishtey, and Ghar Jamai. As per reports, they fell in love with the sets of the 2005 film Apaharan.

Murali will be next seen in the Telugu film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. It is directed by Mahesh Babu P and stars Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty. The film is expected to release on September 7. Recently, a two-minute trailer of the film was released, promising a fun and entertaining drama. The story revolves around Miss Shetty, who wishes to spend her life as a single woman. Mr Polishetty wants a committed relationship. The story will depict how their lives change when they meet each other. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will also be Anushka Shetty’s return to the film industry after a break of almost two years. Murali Sharma will also be seen in the upcoming film Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Murali Sharma has other interesting projects in his pipeline like Kota Bommali, Devara, 108 Limited, AA21, and Aalambana. He was last seen in Telegu films like Godfather, Cirkus, Don Bhaisahab, Khiladi, and Bheemla Nayak.