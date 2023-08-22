Guess The Price Of Mahesh Babu's Checkered Shirt He Wore At This Recent Event

Mahesh Babu is a multi-hyphenated persona who is an actor, producer, media personality and a true blue fashion icon. The actor is known for working in hit movies like Nenokkadine, Athadu, Pokiri and Dookudu and is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors.

Recently, Mahesh Babu graced the Big C 20th anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad after he got back from one of his vacations. His charismatic presence at the show made heads turn. Mahesh looked dapper in his casual yet fashionable attire and caught the attention and hearts of many. He is known to seamlessly blend style with comfort and dish-out fashion inspiration. During his interaction with the media, the Aagadu actor wore a stylish Diesel checkered shirt and dark blue denim jeans. Can you guess the price of the shirt? Reportedly, it is priced at Rs 18,000.

Mahesh Babu will soon begin the next phase of his filming of the movie Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie is set slated to hit the theatres during Sankranti, January 12, 2024. As per the latest reports, the new schedule of the filming commenced on August 16 which required Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary to be part of it too. Sreeleela will play the role of Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the movie, while Meenakshii will be seen in a supporting yet significant role.

The first look of Guntur Kaaram generated a lot of buzz in the town as fans are looking forward to the release of the movie. In the first look, Mahesh Babu looked classy as he was seen dressed in a lungi which he paired with a checkered shirt and lighting a cigarette.

As per reports, Ramya Krishnan too will play an important role in Guntur Kaaram. If the reports are true, then it will mark Ramya Krishnan and Mahesh Babu’s second collaboration after the 2004 movie Nani. The film is the story of a city’s underworld mafia who falls in love with a journalist who is hell-bent on exposing the various illegal activities in the city.