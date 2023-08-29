Guess This Actress Who Debuted Opposite Raj Kapoor And Also Worked With Two Of His Sons

Many actresses in the film industry have often acted opposite heroes double their age. But did you know there are some actresses who have been paired opposite a real-life father-son duo on screen? They do not care about the age stereotypes regarding the age gap. One such actress is none other than the Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini.

Hema Malini made her Bollywood debut in 1968 with the film Sapno Ka Saudagar, opposite Raj Kapoor. Despite the big age gap between Hema Malini and Raj Kapoor, both were liked on the screen. Along with this, Hema Malini garnered huge appreciation for her amazing performance in this film. The movie was directed by Mahesh Kaul and produced by B Ananthaswami, and it also featured Tanuja and Nadira in pivotal roles.

After venturing into films with Raj Kapoor, the Dream Girl worked in movies with both his sons. After a brilliant Bollywood debut in 1968, Hema Malini appeared in the film Haath Ki Safai alongside first co-star Raj Kapoor’s elder son Randhir Kapoor in 1974. The movie also starred Vinod Khanna, Simi Grewal and Ranjeet in important roles. It was a huge hit and was later remade in Telugu as Manushulu Chesina Dongalu in 1976 and in Tamil as Savaal in 1981.

In 1986, Hema Malini appeared on the screen with Raj Kapoor’s younger son Rishi Kapoor in the film Ek Chadar Maili Si. It also starred Poonam Dhillon in the lead role. This film was based on a novel written by the same name in Urdu and also bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1965.

Hema Malini is one of those actresses who ruled the Hindi film industry for several decades. According to reports, she has worked in about 150 films in a career spanning four decades. These days, this actress is active in politics, away from films. She is currently serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the Mathura constituency since 2014.