Guess This National Award-Winning Actress Who Worked With Chiranjeevi And Ram Pothineni

Hailing from a lineage that combines Malayali and Tamil heritage, this talented actress has left her mark predominantly in the realms of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. Earning her position as one of the industry’s most sought-after performers, she has shared screen space with illustrious names such as Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ram Pothineni, Chiranjeevi, Karthi, Dulquer Salmaan, among others. Her accolades include esteemed recognitions like the National Film Award, SIIMA Awards, and Filmfare Awards South, all attesting to her prowess in the craft. Additionally, her inclusion in Forbes India’s prestigious “30 Under 30" list of 2021 further underscores her influence and achievements.

Yes, you guessed it right? It’s Keerthy Suresh, the renowned South actress.

Keerthy’s journey in the world of entertainment started early. A glimpse into her past reveals that she was once the adorable little girl seen in the provided photo. Born to G Suresh Kumar, a film producer, and Menaka G Suresh, an actress, Keerthy’s trajectory in the industry was seemingly destined. Her initial appearances included child roles in movies like Pilots (2000), Achaneyanenikkishtam (2001), Kuberan (2002), and various television serials. It was in 2013 that she stepped into the limelight as a lead actress with her debut in the Malayalam movie Geethaanjali. This endeavor earned her the prestigious SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut and marked the beginning of her journey to stardom.

Her talent and dedication shone brightly as she ventured into the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Keerthy’s Tamil debut was in A.L Vijay’s romantic-comedy Idhu Enna Maayam opposite Vikram Prabhu. Despite the movie’s underwhelming box office performance, her performance garnered recognition. She went on to collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan in movies like Rajinimurugan and Remo, as well as with Dhanush in Prabhu Solomon’s Thodari.

A defining moment in Keerthy’s career came with her portrayal of actress Savitri in Nag Ashwin’s biographical drama Mahanati. Her exceptional performance earned her critical acclaim and the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress in 2018. This role also secured a spot for her in Film Companion’s list of 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade.

The years that followed were filled with successful ventures. In 2022, Keerthy’s performance in Selvaraghavan’s “Saani Kaayidham" garnered rave reviews for her exceptional acting prowess. She continued to impress the audience with her role opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which once again became a commercial hit.

Continuing her streak of success, Keerthy Suresh featured in Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, released on August 11, 2023. She also showcased her talent in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, sharing the screen with acclaimed actors Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin. Additionally, she starred in Nani’s Dasara movie and has the eagerly anticipated Revolver Rita in her upcoming projects.