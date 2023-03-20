Guess Who the 'Handsome Boy' is in Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Pic From Kenya Vacation

Actress Kareena Kapoor is on a spring break with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids in South Africa. From safari rides to meeting the tribal communities, the filmy family’s adventurous exploits don’t seem to come to an end. The Bollywood diva kick-started the new week with great enthusiasm amidst the fauna of the vicinity. She appears to have gone on yet another wildlife ride on Monday and did not fail to give her fans a sneak peek of it on her Instagram stories.

In a picturesque still, Kareena Kapoor captured the moment she came across a big lion during her outing. With blue sky accentuating the background, the apex predator can be spotted amidst a dry grassland. “Such a handsome boy,” she captioned the photo. Take a look at it here:

This comes just a day after Kareena came across a few members of the nomadic ethnic Masai community. Sharing a string of photos on her Instagram stories, Kareena treated fans with a virtual glimpse of her adventurous vacation. In one photo, the Jab We Met star was seen capturing the ladies of the Masai tribe in a beautiful still. “With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Another photo showed her baby boy Jeh Ali Khan surrounded by the ladies as he held a stick with his back facing the camera. “Jeh baba, the ladies man,” quipped the mother of two.

A previous safari glimpse shared by Kareena Kapoor showed her lounging on what appears to be a couch. But what stole the limelight was the feature of some of her wildlife companions in the background. While the actress rendered a shy smile for the camera, three zebras appeared to be grazing at a safe distance in the backdrop. “What you doing? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends,” she captioned the photo.

Kareena last shared the screen space alongside Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s drama movie Laal Singh Chaddha. She has kick-started the filming of Rhea Kapoor’s ambitious project The Crew since February. The actress will share the screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in this upcoming women-centric flick.

