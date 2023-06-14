Guessing Game: Identify The Iconic Actress From Her Childhood Picture

Very often, we come across childhood photos of our favourite celebrities on social media, providing us with a brief glimpse into their past. Recently, an intriguing photo of a legendary celebrity has captured our attention. This actress was highly sought-after in the industry, with everyone longing to collaborate with her.

Despite her remarkable success and popularity, her career was tragically cut short by her untimely demise due to childbirth complications. Can you guess the identity of this actress from the photo?

The actress is Smita Patil, who is known and famed to be a powerhouse of talent. She is regarded as one of the finest actresses who worked in more than 80 movies across various languages, including Hindi and Marathi in a span of roughly ten years. In the 80s, the Namak Halaal actress caused a stir in the industry after she was reportedly in a live-in relationship with a married actor, Raj Babbar.

Her professional as well as personal life always caught the attention of the media. Reportedly, Smita Patil met Raj Babbar on the sets of Sisir Mishra’s Bheegi Palkein. While shooting, they grew close and fell in love with each. The Nikaah actor was already married to Nadira Babbar and decided to leave his wife and live with Smita Patil.

After a few years, the duo tied the nuptial knot. In 1986, the couple embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy, Prateik Babbar. However, the Waaris actress died at the age of 31 due to pregnancy complications.

Smita Patil marked her debut as an actress with Shyam Benegal’s Charandas Chor in 1975. Her impeccable acting chops made her one of the leading actresses of parallel as well as mainstream cinema.

She often left the audience in awe of her beauty, grace, personality, and overall performance. She is famed for her roles in movies like Manthan, Bhumika, Jair Re Jair, Aakrosh, Chakra, Namak Halaal, Bazaar, Shakti, Arth, Mandi, Mirch Masala, Amrit, and Waaris.

In a decade, the actress proved her mettle and is a recipient of two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards Marathi. Her immense contributions to the craft earned her one of India’s highest civilian honours, Padma Shri in 1985