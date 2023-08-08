Gully Boy To Raazi, Alia Bhatt Films In Rs 100 Crore-club

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani have been on a roll ever since it hit the theatres. From the songs to the story, this Karan Johar film is loved by the audience. The film has a stellar star cast including Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anjali Anand and Churni Ganguly in prominent roles. The rom-com entered Rs 100 crore within the opening weekend, worldwide; and now, it has hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. This film is Alia Bhatt’s eighth Rs 100 crore film. It seems that she can be easily conferred the coveted title of the ‘Queen’ of the Rs 100 crore club. Here are the five Alia Bhatt films which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

2 States

Abhishek Varman’s directorial debut 2 States, starring Alia and Arjun Kapoor, was critically acclaimed and loved by the audience. In the film, Alia essayed a role of a Tamilian student at IIM Ahmedabad, who falls in love with a Punjabi boy. The story speaks of a couple covering the cultural gap between the two states. The 2014 film collected Rs 102.13 crore at the box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia-Varun Dhawan is one of the most adorned on-screen pairs in Bollywood. The romantic comedy is directed by Shashank Khaitan. If compared with its predecessor, the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Dulhania, this film earned more. Badrinath Ki Dulhania earned Rs 116.68 crore, while the 2014 film made Rs 76.81 crore at the domestic box office.

Raazi

Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy thriller was Alia’s first that collected Rs 100 crore as a solo lead. In the film, she features opposite Vicky Kaushal, who at that time hadn’t established himself as one of the bankable actors. Alia essayed the role of an Indian Spy who got married into Pakistan’s army general’s family. The film grossed Rs 123.84 crore in India.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy is Alia Bhatt’s first film which made Rs 100 crore outside Dharma Production. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also featured Ranveer Singh in the lead, who was shown as a struggling rapper from the slums of Mumbai. The film not only gained several awards under its name but also collected Rs 140.25 crore at the box office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Last year, Alia owned the box office with her back-to-back hit films. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Alia played the titular character of a 1950s Mumbai sex worker and activist, who changed the lives of her community. The audience loved Alia’s acting prowess in the film. It made Rs 129.10 crore.

Apart from these, Alia Bhatt’s RRR and Brahmastra: Part One are also part of the Rs 100-crore club. Alia Bhatt is spreading her wings as she is venturing to Hollywood with her upcoming film Heart Of Stone, starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. For the first time, the actress will be seen as an antagonist on screen. The film will be streaming on Netflix from August 11.