Gulshan Devaiah Calls Ex-Wife Kallirroi Tziafeta 'Best Friend', Says 'We Talk On Daily Basis'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah will soon be seen in the Raj and DK directorial series Guns & Gulaabs with Dulquer Salman, Rajkumar Rao and Shreya Dhanwanthary among others. In a recent interview during the series’ promotion, the actor spoke about his divorce from actress Kallirroi Tziafeta, who recently portrayed the character of Elmira in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made In Heaven 2.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Gulshan was asked if he was open to giving love another chance post his divorce and if his view on relationships had changed in any way. The actor said, “If your opinion is changing in a positive way then that’s a very good change because a lot of growth happens because of change and such adversity teaches you more sometimes than the good times. Sometimes you will be surprised to discover the strength that you have inside you. We suffer endlessly in our imagination."

Gulshan further clarified that he is ‘good friends’ with his former wife and that they even talk to each other on a daily basis. “So it gave us both the time to look at this adversity and convert that into something really positive. We are really good friends, we are best friends, we are there in each other’s life, we root for each other and we talk to each other a lot on a daily basis, we are also parents to our cats. So, we saved the tree by cutting off the rotten branch and the divorce was that," he added.

Gulshan and Kallirroi tied the knot in 2012 and were married for eight years before their divorce in 2020. Kallirroi is from Greece. The actress also had roles in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, The Ashram and Omerta. She and Gulshan worked together in the 2015 film Hunterr.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah’s Guns & Gulaabs will release this Friday, August 18. The dark comedy series will be available to stream on Netflix.