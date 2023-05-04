Gulshan Devaiah Clarifies Charging Co-Stars Rs 25 Lakh Per Scene Statement, Says 'I Do Thoda Kam Acting'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently made headlines when he jokingly said that he charges Rs 25 lakh per scene, causing a stir among the media and his fans. However, the actor has now issued a clarification on Twitter, stating that he “charges his co-stars to act less and not upstage them". Known for his wit, Gulshan also revealed that none of his co-stars have actually paid him yet, but he won’t stop trying.

“No no rey baba. I charge 25 lakhs per scene from my Co actors, so I do thoda kam acting so as to not upstage them. Nobody has paid this fee yet but it’s not stopping me from trying to hustle my Co actors," he wrote in his latest tweet.

No no rey baba ‍♂️‍♂️I charge 25 lakhs per scene from my Co actors, so I do thoda kam acting so as to not upstage them. Nobody has paid this fee yet but it’s not stopping me from trying to hustle my Co actors. pic.twitter.com/SDuYRHQ9uQ— “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 4, 2023

In response to Gulshan Devaiah’s clarification tweet, his co-star in Dahaad, Vijay Varma, playfully teased him and asked how much he should deduct for his overacting. Vijay wrote, “And how much should be deducted for overacting?" The comment shows the camaraderie between the two actors and adds a humorous touch to the situation.

Aur overacting ke kitne kaatne hai? https://t.co/F01vZsycTd— Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) May 4, 2023

For a quick recap: Gulshan Devaiah, during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Dahaad claimed to charge Rs 25 lakh per scene. At the event, he was heard saying, “I sometimes tell my producers ki agar ensemble cast hai toh main acting thodi kam kar lunga bas paise thode zyada de dena like Rs 25 lakh." After a brief pause, he said, “per scene, I charge 25 lakhs per scene, yeah I’ve said earlier, I’m quite rich."

However, after the statement was taken seriously by some outlets, Gulshan clarified that he was only joking and never intended to upstage his co-stars. He even made a humorous comment that he charges more money in ensemble casts so that he can act less and not overshadow his co-stars.

Talking about Dahaad, the crime mystery thriller series will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on May 12. Apart from Gulshan and Vijay, the project will also feature Sonakshi Sinha. In the series, while Gulshan Devaiah, Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah will be essaying the roles of cops, Vijay Varma will be seen essaying the character of a serial killer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan was last seen in Ajay Bahl’s Blurr, starring Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. Apart from Dahaad, Gulshan will also be seen in The Family Man famed directors Raj & DK’s upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs. The comedy crime series features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav in prominent roles.

