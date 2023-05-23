CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ayushmann KhurranaKathal ReviewCannes 2023Amitabh BachchanAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Gulshan Devaiah CONFIRMS Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Dating Rumours? He Says 'They Look Like...'
1-MIN READ

Gulshan Devaiah CONFIRMS Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Dating Rumours? He Says 'They Look Like...'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Gulshan Devaiah on Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia dating rumours.

Gulshan Devaiah on Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia dating rumours.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been rumoured to be dating for a few months now. Gulshan Devaiah was seen teasing Vijay with her name recently.

Gulshan Devaiah weighed in on Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s dating rumours in a new interview and confessed that while he is not aware of their relationship status, he does feel there is a spark between the two. The actor made the statement weeks after he teased Vijay Varma during the trailer launch of Dahaad. Videos went viral showing Gulshan and Sonakshi Sinha pulling Vijay’s leg with Tamannaah’s name.

Addressing the viral moment, Gulshan told Hindustan Times that he decided to tease Vijay after reports of them dating went viral. “I have no idea. I haven’t even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing. But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there but what is it I don’t know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I’m sure that means something," he said.

top videos

    Speaking of the viral moment, the actor added, “I started the Tammanh joke and it went viral. He took it sportingly. We are friends and we respect each other a lot. I would never want to put him down. I knew I could tease him a little bit. It was well within the boundaries. It’s not nearly close to how I would tease him in reality (laughs)."

    Their relationship rumours sparked after a video of them kissing on New Year in Goa went viral. Later, the two attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai. According to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her marriage speculations while talking to Hindustan Times. She added: “People are constantly getting me married to all kinds of people- from doctor to businessman! I feel I have already been married too many times, I don’t know what will happen when I really get married! Will people be excited anymore? People will think it is another speculation."

    About the Author
    Dishya Sharma
    Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
    Tags:
    1. bollywood
    2. Gulshan Devaiah
    3. Tamannaah Bhatia
    4. Vijay Varma
    first published:May 23, 2023, 08:13 IST
    last updated:May 23, 2023, 08:13 IST