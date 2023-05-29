Gulshan Devaiah is an incredible actor who has time and again showcased his versatility by choosing roles that create ripples. But besides being an actor, Gulshan Devaiah is quite vocal about his opinions on social media. Most recently, the actor made headlines for his reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s controversial statement on ‘depression’.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Gulshan Devaiah explained why he disagreed with the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor. “It’s a complicated issue," Devaiah said. “Mental health is an umbrella term and depression is one of them. A lot of people view depression as interchangeable. It’s not easy to understand. It’s also a very new concept. It seems like it’s a very urbane concept. It’s possible that people who live urban lives and corporate culture and work culture and all that have more pressure on them which is very personal. Because just the fact that they are reachable at any time and then your boss or colleague can talk to you at 12:30 in the morning is itself enough to cause anxiety."

He added, “It’s not that rural people don’t have anxieties but they have different kinds of anxieties. Yes, I disagree with his opinion but he himself said that he could be wrong about this. I wouldn’t be too judgmental of him but I think it’s important to talk about it openly. Even if you are wrong, that’s okay but you have to imitate a conversation. I am not an expert of mental health. I can’t give people remedies. But it would be very useful if we understand ‘oh we have to find remedies for it’. Like you get a cold, you’ll get a medicine and it will go away. If it doesn’t go away, then you wanna see a doctor. So many people don’t understand that some kind of mental health issues need to be cured and can be cured. They don’t even know it’s a problem."

Gulshan Devaiah also emphasised the importance of therapy and the stigma around it, “Somebody told this to me actually, if by going to a therapist, if it can make your life a little better, then why you don’t want to do it? If it’s going to make my life a little easier and nice by doing a small thing then why not? It’s not like you have to consume harmful substances. It’s not like everybody who has mental depression or anxiety needs to go through medication. I have depression and anxiety. I am not on medication. It’s purely through counselling you learn how to control it," he concluded.

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had defined depression as an urban concept. He had told a portal, “I come from a place where, if I would tell my father that I am feeling depressed, he would give me one tight slap… Depression wahan nahi tha, kisi ko bhi nahi hota wahan depression, sab khush hai (No one gets depressed in villages, everyone is happy there). But I learnt about anxiety, depression, and bipolar after coming to the city.”