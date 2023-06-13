Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Deepika Padukone Sat On Ranveer Singh's Lap While Shooting For Ram Leela

Actor Gulshan Devaiah saw the sparks between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the set of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. While he didn’t notice it initially, their relationship progressed quickly during the second shooting schedule. Deepika and Ranveer fell in love while working on the film and eventually got married in Italy in 2018. Gulshan mentioned that Ranveer pursued Deepika as he was instantly smitten with her.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gulshan said, “First schedule mein toh humne kuch nahi dekha. Second schedule laga tha Udaipur mein, aur wahan pe notice kiya, arey godi mein baithi hai yeh, kya hogaya yeh. Humne toh notice hee nahi kiya tha guru. Yeh kab hogaya. Gaana-waana song sequence do-teen karwaye they, tab toh kuch nahin dikha humein, aake apna kaam karke chali jaati thi (In the first schedule, we didn’t see anything. It was during the second schedule in Udaipur that we noticed she was sitting on his lap. We had shot a few song sequences together, but back then we didn’t see anything. She would come, do her work, and leave.” He added that Ranveer was really taken with her from the beginning and must have pursued her wholeheartedly.

Gulshan’s upcoming movie, Guns & Gulaab, is a comedy crime thriller, set in the 90s’, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu. He was last seen in the movie 8 A.M. Metro, opposite Saiyami Kher. He was also part of the crime thriller Dahaad, where he played a cop named Devilal Singh, for which he got rave reviews. Meanwhile, he has begun shooting for Ulajh. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. Speaking of the projects, Gulshan said, “It’s been a good year for me so far and Ulajh has a great cast put together and I’m really looking forward to filming this film with them. To say the least it’s a complicated part that I’m playing in this one."