Gulshan Devaiah Says Pankaj Tripathi Deserves Credit For OMG 2 Success: 'I Think He's The Protagonist'

Gulshan Devaiah recently took to the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter to urge that Pankaj Tripathi be credited for the success of OMG 2. Responding to a news article crediting Akshay Kumar for the film entering the 100 crore club, Gulshan took the opportunity to remind everyone that Pankaj Tripathi is the film’s lead hero and must be lauded for the film’s success.

The news article read, “On Saturday, OMG 2 joined the 100 crore club at the box office, benefitting Akshay Kumar with 100 more points in Star Ranking." Gulshan replied, “How many points Is Pankaj Tripathi getting? He’s the protagonist if I’m not mistaken."

Sahi hai but PT ka bhi naam aana chahiye na points list mey ? https://t.co/iUo3NGVSQ7— “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) August 21, 2023

One user replied to Gulshan, “100 as this is Pankaj’s 1st 100 cr film while Akshay has 16 100 cr movies." The actor then wrote, “Sahi hai but PT ka bhi naam aana chahiye na points list mey? (That’s okay, but even Pankaj Tripathi’s name should be mentioned in the points list, right?)"

Shuru toh Sab zero sey karte hain aur zero mey wapas jate hain . Waise achchalagta bohot logon ko omg 2 ke hero , Pankaj Tripathi ko uski safalta ke points milte aur unhe list mey Shamli karte. Hai to woh iss ke huqdaar.. hai na ? https://t.co/Ztpa4Q7YcO— “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) August 21, 2023

The user then said, “Bhai phli movie ka kya hi list banega..idhar 2000 points lekar baithe hain sab (Brother, how will someone make a list of one movie? Others have 2000 points)." To this, Gulshan replied, “Shuru toh Sab zero sey karte hain aur zero mey wapas jate hain . Waise achcha lagta bohot logon ko omg 2 ke hero, Pankaj Tripathi ko uski safalta ke points milte aur unhe list mey Shamli karte. Hai to woh iss ke huqdaar.. hai na? (Everyone starts from zero and then returns to it. Many people would have liked it if OMG 2’s hero, Pankaj Tripathi had received the points for his success and his name would have been included. He deserves it, doesn’t he?)"

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Shiva, fighting for his son’s right to receive adequate sex education. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Shiva’s “messenger" who helps him on this journey.