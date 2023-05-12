Gulshan Devaiah Teases Vijay Varma About Tamannaah Bhatia; Here’s How He Reacted

Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia are all over the news following their dating rumours. The couple has been spotted together many times which has sparked their dating rumours but there is no official confirmation from their side. Recently during a Dahaad trailer launch, Vijay’s co actor Gulshan Deviah was seen teasing him and now in a conversation the Darling actor opened up on the same and revealed how he handle it.

As mentioned by The Times Of India, Vijay was asked how he handles teases. The actor said, “Gulshan is made to sit far or else he would give a lot of explosive material.” Vijay was blushing when Gulshan teased him again saying, that what one sees on Vijay’s face is not make-up, it’s actual blush. When being told that Vijay handles the teasing very well, he was happy about it.

Coming to the Dahaad trailer launch, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah were seen teasing Vijay about Tamannaah Bhatia “Humari wohi tammanna thi," Gulshan Devaiah stated, and Vijay couldn’t help blushing.

Their relationship rumours sparked when a video of them went viral celebrating New Year’s Eve together in Goa. Later, the two attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai. According to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her marriage speculations while talking to Hindustan Times. She added: “People are constantly getting me married to all kinds of people- from doctor to businessman! I feel I have already been married too many times, I don’t know what will happen when I really get married! Will people be excited anymore? People will think it is another speculation."

On the work front, Vijay is currently seen in a web series Dahaad co starring Sonakshi Sinha. The actress has made her digital debut. In the series, Sonakshi is playing a cop role. She is investigating a mystery after a few women were found dead.