Gulshan Devaiah, Who First Confirmed Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Link-up, Now Wants To Know This

Gulshan Devaiah loves to tease his Dahaad co-star Vijay Varma! Back in May, during the trailer launch of the web series Dahaad, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah kept teasing the actor by taking Tamannaah Bhatia’s name repeatedly on-stage. Nevertheless, Devaiah has yet again entered the shoes of the mischief-maker, by dropping a mysterious tweet.

Prime Video on Sunday posted a picture of Tamannaah from the web series Jee Karda. In the picture, she is talking to someone on the phone. Along with the picture, Prime Video tweeted the caption, “If Tamannaah calls you, what would you ask her?” The Badhaai Do actor on Sunday posted a reply to Prime Video’s tweet. He said, “Well .. you know what I’m gonna ask her, don’t you?”

One of the users commented, “How’s Vijay Varma” while another said, “Vijayi Bhava”.

The original tweet by Prime Video had 674.5k views and over 4,000 likes.

For the unversed, reports of Tamannaah and Vijay dating each other surfaced when the video of the two allegedly kissing each other at a New Year’s bash in Goa went viral on the internet. Tamannaah recently confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma amid much speculation of both dating each other. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said, “Vijay Varma is a person who I care about deeply, and he’s my happy place".

“He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down," she added.

Devaiah, who is currently enjoying the success of the crime drama ‘Dahaad’. Gulshan Devaiah will be seen next in 8 AM Metro and Love Affair. While Vijay Varma will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, among other projects.