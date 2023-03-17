Guneet Monga has made India proud by winning an Oscar award for The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The producer has now returned to India from Los Angeles. She received a warm welcome from her friends and admirers at the Mumbai airport on early Friday morning. In addition to posing with her coveted trophy, Guneet spoke to the press representatives waiting outside the airport.

Speaking to ANI about her historic victory, the producer said, “We had a big competition. There was another film in our category supported by Malala Yousazai. Our film worked across countries, ages… the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic." Guneet Monga also posed for the paparazzi flashing her beautiful smile.

Guneet Monga’s documentary, which is available on Netflix, narrates the story of Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and a mahout couple who dedicate their lives to shielding the animal from poachers and raising it.

After the victory, Guneet shared her initial reaction on Twitter stating, “We just won the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production! Two women did this! I am still trembling." The Elephant Whisperers competed with four other documentaries, including Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate for the honour.

It wasn’t just Guneet Monga’s documentary film that won big at the Academy Awards. RRR’s Naatu Naatu also won the Oscar for Best Original Song, making it the first Indian and Asian song to receive this honour. The nominees for the Best Original Song category, along with Naatu Naatu, included Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, David Byrne’s This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Mitski’s This is Life, Diane Warren’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Several celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and many more penned heartfelt congratulatory messages to the winners on their historic win.

