Producer Guneet Monga finally reacted to not being allowed to speak on the Oscars 2023 stage after The Elephant Whisperers won. Video from the ceremony went viral showing Guneet holding the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film in her hand, waiting for director Kartiki Gonsalves to complete her speech and take on the centre stage. However, the Academy played Guneet off, not giving her the opportunity to speak.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Guneet said that she was shocked and it was evident on her face on stage. “I did not get a chance to deliver my Oscar speech. There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard. I’ll go back there and I will make sure I’m heard," she said.

Guneet landed in India on Friday morning and was welcomed with celebrations at the airport. Speaking with the media, as reported by ANI, Guneet said, “We had a big competition. There was another film in our category supported by Malala Yousazai. Our film worked across countries, ages… the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic." Guneet Monga also posed for the paparazzi flashing her beautiful smile.

It wasn’t just Guneet Monga’s documentary film that won big at the Academy Awards this year. RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu also won the Oscar for Best Original Song, making it the first Indian and Asian song to receive this honour. The song was also performed on the Oscars stage. Several celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and many more penned heartfelt congratulatory messages to the winners on their historic win.

