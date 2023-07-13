Guneet Monga Feels Honoured As BAFTA Appoints Her As Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023

Guneet Monga, a renowned filmmaker, has been appointed as the Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023 by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Guneet Monga expressed her deep gratitude and excitement, considering it a honour to be recognized by such a distinguished institution.

As quoted by The Statesman, Guneet, Founder and CEO of Sikhya Entertainment, said, “It’s an honour to take on this Ambassador role, following in the footsteps of A.R. Rahman to help raise the profile of emerging talent across the creative industries in India. Having served as an industry supporter and jury member for BAFTA Breakthrough in 2022, I can confidently say that the scheme has benefited some outstanding independent Indian talents.”

I am absolutely thrilled to be supporting @BAFTA Breakthrough India as an ambassador. In its third year in India, this remarkable initiative, in partnership with @netflix, is on the lookout for the extraordinary talent shaping the future of film, games, and television. pic.twitter.com/X2p31G2NPj— Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetm) July 13, 2023

It has also announced a deadline extension of application by 2 weeks with the new deadline now being July 20. Guneet, who is also the recipient of the Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “I am absolutely thrilled to be supporting @BAFTA. Breakthrough India as an ambassador. In its third year in India, this remarkable initiative, in partnership with @netflix, is on the lookout for the extraordinary talent shaping the future of film, games, and television. The deadline for submitting applications is the 20th of July, so I urge all aspiring talents to apply promptly. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! #BAFTABreakthroughIndia #Netflix.”

Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers became the first film produced in India to win at the 95th Oscars for ‘Documentary Short Film’ category. Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves who helmed this docu-short feature also created history by becoming the first Indian producer and director to achieve this recognition. They are also the first Indian woman producer and director to win an Academy Award. The Elephant Whisperers is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.