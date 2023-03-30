Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves Celebrate Elephants Whisperers’ Oscar Win with PM Narendra Modi

Filmmakers Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves have been on cloud nine ever since their documentary movie The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Oscars in the Short Film category. The film’s team has been going places and it seems that one of the biggest moments of the film’s producers Guneet and Kartiki’s lives has just arrived. The film’s team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Delhi today and celebrated the historical win of the film.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary, is India’s first win in the Documentary Short category.

PM Modi met some of the team members who were behind the Tamil documentary, including Gonsalves and Monga. Kartiki has shared the pictures on Twitter, and needless to say these went viral in no time. Along with the pics, she wrote, “The Elephant Whisperers team is immensely grateful to have met our Hon. Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi and celebrate India’s cherished win with him."

“The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures with the team and their Oscar trophies.

The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud. @guneetm @EarthSpectrum pic.twitter.com/44u16fbk3j— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming story of this couple, Bomman and Bellie - who have been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu, to look after. The film depicts the couple’s journey as they relentlessly work to ensure Raghu’s recovery and survival. The short documentary beautifully stitches the tale of how the couple falls in love with the majestic creature over the course of time. Set against the backdrop of the wild spaces of South India, The Elephant Whisperers highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable untamed spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

It wasn’t just Guneet Monga’s documentary film that won big at the Academy Awards this year. RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu also won the Oscar for Best Original Song, making it the first Indian and Asian song to receive this honour. The song was also performed on the Oscars stage. Several celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and many more penned heartfelt congratulatory messages to the winners on their historic win.

