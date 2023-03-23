Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves made history after winning Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars this year with The Elephant Whisperers. While they were showered with much love from India, Guneet had a special fan moment when Shah Rukh Khan tweeted to congratulate her and their win.

“Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!" he had tweeted after their win. Guneet replied to him asking to give her a hug in person.

I derive ALL my inspiration from you Shah Rukh sir. Hope to get a hug in person soon ❤️🐘❤️🐘❤️— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

At the press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, News18.com asked Guneet if she is meeting him for the hug. She replied, “Shah Rukh Khan sir tweeted a big hug, Guneet. And my reply was, please in person. So even I am waiting for that."

Guneet and Kartiki were joined by The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie. The four took to the stage and posed proudly with the Oscars trophies.

Speaking about her first reaction upon hearing The Elephant Whisperers’ win, the director said, “I replayed it in my head a couple of times. Guneet Monga and I didn’t even waste our time hugging each other because the clock was ticking. It was the time when we had to speak to the world."

The Elephant Whisperers is streaming on Netflix

