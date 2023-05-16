Guneet Monga Tells Kapil Sharma She Sought Funds From Ex-Indian President To Attend Oscars In 2010

Oscar-winning producer, Guneet Monga graced the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During her interaction with the comedian, Guneet revealed how she could attend the Oscars in 2010 only with the help of former Indian President Pratibha Patil.

Guneet Monga shared that she had no money to attend the Oscars in 2010 even though her short film ‘Kavi’ was nominated. Therefore, she started writing emails to ‘influential people’ and that’s when she got a reply from the president’s house.

“I had no money and I used to live in PG. I wanted a visa and funds so I used to write emails to all the influential people. I used to send mails to people like Richard Branson, Ratan Tata, Airline companies and so on. So once I wrote a mail to hon’ Mrs Pratibha Patil and I got a reply from her. The assistant called and asked what I wanted to do so I said, ‘I would love to show you the film with my cast and crew’ as you cannot ask for funds directly. She obliged us to hold a screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," Guneet shared.

Guneet further shared that even though the then-president of India, Pratibha Patil could not attend the screening, it helped her in getting funds to the US. “I went there with the whole cast and crew of Kavi, Pratibhaji couldn’t see the film but Prithviraj Chauhan ji was there and he heard me out and helped me with the visas, tickets, stay and everything. When we reached the US, the first thing I did was I went to an Indian restaurant in Beverly Hills and spoke to an Indian lady about my film being nominated in the Oscars, which helped us get our travel in place," The Elephant Whisperers’ producer added.

At The Kapil Sharma Show, Guneet was also joined by author and philanthropist Sudha Murty and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.