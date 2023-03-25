Guneet Monga Was 'Breathless, Hospitalised' After Not Being Allowed To Speak At Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023 were historic for India. While RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award, Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers also bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. Days after the prestigious ceremony, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani has now revealed how Monga was hospitalised for breathlessness Oscar win.

MM Keeravaani shared how Guneet wasn’t given time to speak following her win due to which she felt breathless and she was then hospitalised. “The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga,” Keeravaani told Galatta Plus.“She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also,” the composer added.

Earlier, Guneet also revealed that she was left shocked after not being given the opportunity by the Academy to speak following her win. “I did not get a chance to deliver my Oscar speech. There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard. I’ll go back there and I will make sure I’m heard," she told Bombay Times.

Guneet is now back to India. She returned last week when she was welcomed at the airport with utmost joy and pride. She even posed for paps along with the Oscar trophy outside the airport. “We had a big competition. There was another film in our category supported by Malala Yousazai. Our film worked across countries, ages… the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic," she told media as quoted by ANI.

