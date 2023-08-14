Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Used To Steal Cable From Neighbours: 'I Was A Self-Made Engineer'

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series, Guns & Gulaabs. The actor attended a special screening of the series in Delhi on Sunday and reminisced about his childhood days. He shared how he was the “self-made engineer" in his house and would go around fixing minor damages. Interestingly, he recalled how he would steal cable in those days.

In the upcoming series, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a mechanic. At the event, when asked if he ever had to fix tyres in real life, the actor was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, “Haven’t fixed punctures, but we did have a paanna (spanner) at our house. Each house has a self-made engineer who fixes everything around the house. I did that in our house. If there is a wire to be changed (I’d do it) or padosi ke ghar se cable churani hai (stealing cable from the neighbour’s house) - we had that kind of cable those days. I did all of that very well." His character in Guns & Gulaabs is called Tipu and has the instinct to kill people with a spanner.

The official streaming partner for Guns & Gulaabs, Netflix, in association with Act Fibernet, coordinated the unique screening. On the occasion, the first two episodes of Guns & Gulaabs were shown to the fans.

During the event, Rajkummar Rao elaborated on his role and working with the directors Raj and DK. The actor was also questioned about whether he related to his character in the series and if he ever thought that a spanner could be used as a murder weapon. “Never thought about it. Nothing like that should happen in real life., actually. It looks fun and good when we watch it in a series, “stated Rajkummar as reported by the portal. Guns and Gulaabs will start streaming on August 18. The series also stars, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Goutam Sharma, Gourav Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.

Rajkummar Rao has earlier worked with Raj and DK in Stree, who wrote the supernatural film. The actor will also be seen in Stree 2 and has begun filming for it. He will also be seen with Jahnvi Kapoor in Mr & Mrs Mahi which is directed by Sharan Sharma.