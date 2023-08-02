Guns and Gulaabs Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Reunites With Raj and DK For 'Thrills and Kills'

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Guns and Gulaabs is finally out. The makers of the film dropped the trailer on Wednesday and assured fans that Raj and DK’s directorial will be full of ‘thrills and kills’. Besides Rajkummar Rao, Guns and Gulaabs also features Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

Set in the ’90s, Guns and Gulaabs promises a roller-coaster ride of thrilling action and humour. But what has everyone talking about is Rajkummar Rao’s all-new avatar! With thick hair, a swaggering jacket, and a comic flair, Rajkummar has effortlessly embraced his character’s antics. The trailer is a sneak peek into the actor’s unparalleled ability to morph into any role and capture hearts with his sheer brilliance.

The trailer also describes Dulquer Salmaan as a ‘family man’. He will be playing the role of a cop in the film. It also reveals that Gulshan Devaiah will be seen in his never-seen-before hilarious avatar.

Watch the Guns and Gulaabs trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Guns and Gulaabs is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., known for their blockbuster web show The Family Man. The film will be their second project with Rajkummar Rao after the 2018 hit movie Stree, which was written and produced by the director duo. The film also marks the reunion of Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao for the third time. The two were first seen together in Shaitan, where Gulshan played one of the leads whereas Rajkummar Rao portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. They came back together after almost a decade with the 2022 movie Badhaai Do, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.

Guns and Gulaabs will stream on Netflix from August 18 onwards.