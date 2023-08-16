Guns & Gulaabs Breaks Record Even Before Release, Emerges as 'Most-Viewed Indian Series Trailer'

Guns & Gulaabs is all set to release this weekend. The series features four stellar actors — Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav — and is helmed director duo Raj & DK. The trailer has generated quite the buzz among fans. While fans are looking forward to watching the Netflix series, it has now been revealed that the series’ trailer has recorded ‘most-viewed Indian series trailer.’

At the time of reporting, Guns & Gulaabs has garnered over 75 million views on YouTube. Many are touting that this makes it the most-viewed Indian series trailer on the platform to date, a testament to the fan excitement around for this genre-blending series from ingenious writer-creator-director duo Raj & DK.

The series is set to present their unique blend of original and unconventional comedy together with romance, crime, action and more, sure to capture audiences with their exceptional storytelling. With an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah, the show takes viewers on a journey back to the ’90s, where the enthralling and pulpy storyline unfolds in the distinct town of Gulaabganj. Amidst comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the story follows a smitten mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang, and an officer-turned-agent of chaos.

Speaking of their first collaboration with Netflix India, Raj & DK said in a press release, “Guns & Gulaabs has been an exhilarating journey for us! This time we went back to our favourite territory… embracing the storytelling style of our earlier films (99, Shor In The City). And somewhere along this process, we found ourselves creating a genre-mash in a pulpy, retro style. Netflix has been a like-minded partner sharing the same unbridled passion as us to present this unique, quirky story. And it marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration that we hope audiences will embrace.”

Guns & Gulaabs is set to release on Netflix on August 18, 2023.