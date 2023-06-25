Guntur Kaaram: Not Pooja Hegde But This Actress To Play The Lead In Mahesh Babu Starrer?

Once again, the upcoming mass action entertainer Guntur Kaaram, featuring superstar Mahesh Babu, is making headlines, this time due to ongoing issues with the replacement of its leading lady. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film has faced production delays for various reasons, and now the challenges persist in finalising the actress for the prominent role. These issues surrounding the casting of the leading lady add to the film’s current woes.

Reportedly, due to numerous scheduling conflicts and frequent changes in the shooting dates of the movie, the leading lady, Pooja Hegde, has decided to quit the project. According to reports, the inconsistent and constant rescheduling of the film’s shooting has made it difficult for Pooja Hegde to proceed with her commitments, leading her to opt out of the movie.

After Pooja Hegde departed from the project, reports were suggesting that Samyuktha Menon, known for her role in the film Virupaksha, would replace her. However, the latest update reveals that it will not be Samyuktha Menon but another actress, Meenakshii Chaudhary who previously worked in Hit: The Second Case will join the cast as the new leading lady. The final decision on the replacement has been made, and the identity of the new actress will be announced soon.

The 26-year-old actress, who is also a model, achieved recognition as the winner of Miss India Haryana and was the first runner-up in Miss Grand International and Miss India 2018. She ventured into acting with the web series Out of Love, which is a remake of the BBC drama series Doctor Foster. Her Telugu acting debut came in 2021 with the film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu alongside Sushanth. She further appeared in Khiladi opposite Ravi Teja and Hit: The Second Case. Thus, she has been making her mark in the industry with her impressive performances for a while now.

Meenakshii Chaudhary is currently anticipating the release of a Tamil film titled Kolai, which is currently in the post-production stage. Additionally, she has recently signed a Telugu film referred to as “VS 10," as announced by the production team. Fans can look forward to witnessing her upcoming projects in both Tamil and Telugu cinema.