Guntur Kaaram To Naa Saami Ranga, 5 Telugu Films To Release On Sankranti 2024

Festive seasons are always known to be better for movie releases as the makers anticipate good footfall. And in the South film industries, the Sankranti festival is considered very special for releasing movies. So today, let us take a look at the top 5 Telugu movies that are all set to hit theatres during Sankranti 2024.

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Prabha starrer epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Sankranti 2024. The movie has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The film stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. According to reports, Kalki 2898 AD has a budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film’s music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography has been done by Djordje Stojiljkovi.

2. Guntur Kaaram

The upcoming Telugu-language action drama film Guntur Kaaram, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on January 12, 2024, coinciding with Sankranti. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna.

3. Eagle

Eagle, starring Ravi Teja, is all set to release in theatres on January 11, 2024, during the Sankranti 2024 festivals. This action movie is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and will also feature Anupama Parameshwaran and Kavya Thapar in the main lead roles, along with Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala and Madhubala as supporting characters.

4. Naa Saami Ranga

Nagarjuna’s next film is titled Naa Saami Ranga and is set to release in January 2024. The film is directed by popular choreographer Vijay Binni, who is making his directorial debut with the movie penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. It will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his own banner, Srinivasaa Silver Screens, and also stars actor Karuna Kumar.

5. SVC 54

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film titled SVC 54 is also said to be released next year on the occasion of Sankranti. The movie is directed by Parashuram. It is produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish, who are collaborating for the first time. The shooting of the film has already begun in Hyderabad.