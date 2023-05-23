Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa And Raghav Juyal Are 'Trapped' In The Present

The teaser of the highly anticipated ZEE5 web series Gyaarah Gyaarah is here, leaving viewers thrilled and wanting for more. The teaser of the series primarily centers around one idea - “the past is a memory, the future is a dream, and the present is a trap." This thought-provoking concept sets the stage for a captivating cinematic experience that is bound to leave a lasting impression. Gyaarah Gyaarah is the Hindi remake of K-drama Signal, which originally featured Kim Hye Soo, Lee Je Hoon and Cho Jin Woong. With a stellar cast that includes Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles, Gyaarah Gyaarah is poised to attract viewers after its premiere.

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment are collaborating to bring us this highly anticipated procedural drama.

The remake unfolds across three distinct decades and timelines: 1990, 2001, and 2016. Set to air on Zee5, the series has been directed by Umesh Bisht, known for his notable work on Pagglait. Co-written by Puja Banerji and Sunjoy Shekhar, the show promises an engaging storyline that will keep audiences hooked, providing an immersive and unforgettable experience. Kritika Kamra will be seen solving cold cases alongside her colleagues in this highly anticipated adaptation. Dhairya Karwa will step into the shoes of Lee Je-Hoon, while Raghav Juyal will be seen in Cho Jin-woong’s role in Gyaarah Gyaarah.

For those who are unaware, the storyline of Signal revolves around Park Hae Yeong, who, as an elementary school student, witnessed the abduction of a young girl on her way home from school fifteen years ago. Despite the tragic outcome and the authorities’ failure to identify the culprit, Hae Yeong developed a deep-seated distrust for the police. Presently, working as a police officer and criminal profiler, Hae Yeong stumbles upon a walkie-talkie that enables communication with Detective Lee Jae Han from the past. Driven by their shared determination to solve unsolved crimes, Hae Yeong, Jae Han, and police officer Cha So Hyun embark on an investigative journey.