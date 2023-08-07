Haddi First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Look From Anurag Kashyap's Film Is Menacing Than Ever

Nobody nails his characters like Nawazuddin Siddiqui does. The actor has time and again impressed everyone by essaying prominent personalities in Manto and Thackeray. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor is all set to take his acting skills up a notch by playing a transgender woman in his next film Haddi. While the fans are excited to see their favourite star in a unique avatar, Nawazuddin had broken the internet with his first look from his film. Now the makers have released another poster, highlighting his unconventional look in the upcoming film.

An official poster that was shared by the social media handles of Zee5 perfectly captured the essence of his character in the true sense. In the poster, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen in the avatar of a transgender woman, draped in a red coloured saree, sitting on a chair like a boss, while brandishing a bloodied knife in the right hand. Right beside her, we see a group of women of various age groups looking at the camera with varied expressions. The poster also had the lines ‘Bad To The Bone’ plastered across in a dramatic font.

Take a look:

Haddi is a noir revenge drama. A couple of his looks from the film were recently a few months back, which left the audience impressed and intrigued. While in one picture, he was seen draped in a green saree, the other poster saw him in a sequined silver gown. For the unversed, Haddi will see Nawazuddin playing a double role, that of a woman and a trans-person.

In an exclusive chat with News18, he had shared that playing a transgendered person and spending time with many members from the community during the film shoot ‘opened up a whole new world’ for him. He stated, “I’m working with a lot of trans-people in Haddi. I was in an environment with 20-25 of them. Their way of looking at the world is completely different. That was really interesting. I learned so much about their journeys.”

Nawazuddin had also revealed that the challenge was to not create a caricature out of them but make them look believable. He elaborated, “I don’t want my character to look like a caricature. I want to feel the character in my bones rather than just enact the part. And that is why I decided to stay with them (trans-people). I’m looking forward to seeing how it shapes up eventually.”