Hailee Steinfeld on Pavitr Prabhakar Debuting in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: 'We Didn't...' | Exclusive

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all set to introduce the Indian-version of Spider-Man, known as Pavitr Prabhakar. Introduced in the comic books back in January 2005, Pavitr Prabhakar will be seen joining Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in the comic book movie. The trailers have already featured glimpses of the superhero in action. The English version has been voiced by Karan Soni whereas the Hindi version has been voiced by Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

While a section of fans who have not read all the Spider-Man comics will meet the superhero for the first time, Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore confessed they also crossed paths with the Indian superhero for the first time while working on Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse.

Speaking exclusively with News18, the duo confessed they didn’t know of Pavitr Prabhakar before signing the film. “We didn’t know before. We didn’t know a lot, very far in advance," Hailee said with a smile. “So we were sort of discovering that character and the world of Mumbatam as we were making the project and it is so, so, so incredible to add something to this film and to the world of Spider-Man that we’ve never seen before and I am very excited about it," the actress said. Shameik agreed with her and added, “I feel like that whole world was beautiful."

While Pavitr is a new entry that Indian Spider-Man fans are looking forward to, there is another new Spider-person that Hailee and Shameik are a fan of. Both of them agreed that their favourite Spider-person in the film is Spider-Punk. Debuting in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the character has been voiced by Daniel Kaluuya.

Speaking about the character, Shameik said, “I think besides our own characters, I think I have an attachment to Miles and Gwen, but I think when I first saw Spider-Punk’s enterance or the way they animated Spider-Punk, when he does his Spider-Punk stuff, damn! they went all the way. It almost looking like live-action. I didn’t even know that was possible. They went there for that character for sure." Hailee agreed.

