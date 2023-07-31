Hailey Bieber Pregnant? 'Leaked' Photo of Justin Bieber's Wife Reveals 'Baby Bump', Pic Goes Viral

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant? While speculations were doing the rounds suggesting that Justin Bieber and Hailey could be expecting their first child, a video and photo have now surfaced online seemingly confirming that Hailey is pregnant. On Sunday, a photo hit the internet in which Hailey was seen attending an event with Justin. In the photo, Hailey was seen wearing a crop top while her baby bump was on full display.

If the photo wasn’t enough to seemingly confirm the baby news, a video seems to have featured Justin allegedly speaking about her pregnancy. Fan accounts shared a video in which Justin and Hailey were seen walking through an alley. Although the audio is overlapped with a song, the video featured the alleged conversation between Justin and Hailey in which Justin mentioned her pregnancy.

Earlier this year, Justin opened up wanting children. Speaking with Paper Magazine, the singer said, “I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

Justin and Hailey have been married since September 2018. While the couple has spoken about wanting babies, last year Hailey confessed she wasn’t ready to have a child at the time. But she had confessed that she was open to having a baby in the coming years. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take,” she said in an interview with WSJ.

With the new photo and video surfacing online, fans are eagerly waiting for the formal announcement.