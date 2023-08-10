Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Shares Pic With Jr NTR, Fans Wonder If It's Actor's Devara Look

NT Rama Rao Jr prominently works in the Telugu film industry and is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry. He has received recognition for films like RRR, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage and many others.

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, which also features Prakash Raj, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The shooting of the film is going on in Hyderabad and the film will be released on April 5, 2024.

Recently, well-known celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a photo of Jr NTR from the sets of an ad shoot on social media and soon it became viral. He captioned it, “Had an amazing time yesterday doing hair for our man of the masses," and tagged Jr NTR. He added it is always fun shooting with the actor and he loves his positive energy.

As soon as Aalim posted the pic, Jr NTR’s followers started showering love on his picture and it received more than 89 thousand likes. Aalim keeps his followers updated by sharing glimpses with several celebrities and actors on his social media. In the comments section, fanns speculated that the Jr NTR’s pic is his makeover for Devara which showcases him in a new look with a fresh hairstyle and a groomed beard making them enthralled by his new avatar.

On July 31, the makers updated the audience that they have resumed shooting for the film, after a short break with the first still. After the release of the first still, it has raised the expectations of his fans, and they are expecting to witness an intense action sequence between NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan and also an action-packed water sequence.

Devara also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu film industry. The music will be given by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography will be done by R Rathnavelu, under the production of Sandeep Gunnam, and Sudhakar Mikkilineni, and the film will be edited by A Sreekar Prasad. Alongside Telugu, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.