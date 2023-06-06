Halsey And Suga Embrace Dark Mythology In Captivating Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) Music Video

The music video of Halsey and Suga’s third collaboration Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem) is here and it is all about chaos and corruption. The track serves as the lead single of the video game Diablo IV which releases on June 6. Now, the must-see music video of the track precedes the game’s launch by just a day, garnering much attention. Such was the buzz, that Lilith quickly charted on the number 1 position on iTunes in India and several other countries. The song which is also included in Halsey’s fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, is gloomy and elevated by dark accents.

The music video opens with Halsey in a black cloak marking her shady entry as the video game’s protagonist, the Blessed Mother Lilith. With bloodshed, the lyrics of the track about her being corrupted on the inside sound like the character’s main chaos. In the game series, Lilith is shown to be the daughter of the Lord of Hatred Mephisto. She wages a battle of power and control which is aptly captured in the recently-released music video. “I taste blood and it’s turned into an obsession,” sings Halsey.

According to Billboard, the dark music video was helmed by Henry Hobson and filmed inside the Jesuits’ Chapel in Cambrai, France. While the backdrop was inspired by the game-related theme, we see Halsey covered in scratches and deep-cut wounds. Adding to the dark mood is Suga’s entry, who channels negativity, hatred, and insanity by ending his verse with, “I have returned to hell.” Take a look at the music video here:

Within hours of the track’s release, Lilith charted at the number one position on iTunes India.

Congratulations 🎉 #Lilith (explicit) has charted at #1 on iTunes India 🥳Thank you everyone who helped in charting 💜@bangtan_india @istxbts @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/lBxM3rJD4B — BTS India iTunes & Apple Charts⁷ (@bts_itunesindia) June 5, 2023

Not only in India but Lilith has topped charts even on US iTunes and over 50 other countries.

“Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” by Halsey and SUGA of @BTS_twt has reached #1 on US iTunes! (NEW PEAK)— BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) June 5, 2023

.@halsey’s & SUGA “Lilith” has reached #1 on iTunes in 52 countries so far. pic.twitter.com/X6HucpkD0g— Halsey Charts (@halseydata) June 5, 2023

Fans too have lauded their performance in the music video. Check out some reactions here:

this being a face-off between the part of yourself (lilith) that is destructive, aggressive, protective vs. the part that wears a heart on their sleeve and "would let anybody with a body control you" ….JUST PERFECT#DiabloIV #lilith #HalseyxSUGA pic.twitter.com/jDkT3lRdla— Cynthia (@cynthiaruth95) June 5, 2023

Amazing 🩸💫 That was a great thing i just watched 😇🙏 i like the Diablo game franchise, and yea, like you said, @halsey that was legitness 🤓🙏❤️ loved it! Super dope concept and amazing music 🎵 🎶✨️🎵🎶✨️🎵🎶✨️🎵🎶✨️🎵— x_.scottie._x (@scottiexyourmom) June 5, 2023

the song is so insane thank you for blessing us with another yoongi collab— alexa⁷ saw yoongi and txt ☹️ (@personajoon) June 5, 2023

Halsey while dropping the music video of the new track said “Collabed with SUGA of BTS on a reimagined version of “Lilith” for the Diablo IV anthem & it goes incredibly hard… we both grew up playing the games & I’ve always wanted to do a concept with SUGA with this type of dark mythology.”

Collabed with SUGA of @bts_twt on a reimagined version of “Lilith” for the #DiabloIV anthem & it goes incredibly hard… we both grew up playing the games & I’ve always wanted to do a concept with SUGA with this type of dark mythology. @DIABLOOUT NOW!! https://t.co/VGovZmVxIs — h (@halsey) June 5, 2023

Halsey and Suga have collaborated on multiple occasions, the first time was when the former provided her vocals for the hook part of BTS’ Boy With Luv. Later Suga was credited for the song Suga’s Interlude in her album Manic. Now, the duo has marked yet another significant achievement with Lilith.