Han So Hee To Feature In BTS Jungkook’s New Digital Single Seven

There is a new update for the ARMY. The buzz around Jeon Jungkook’s upcoming solo debut release had already taken the internet by storm. The member of the global sensation K-Pop group BTS shared that he is dropping his new single Seven on July 14. Korean news outlet OSEN has now reported that the track will feature a music video. What’s more, there are now reports of who might be starring in the MV. Fans can brace themselves to witness the legendary vocals of the Golden Maknae meeting the acting talent of South Korean star Han So Hee. That’s right, the two might be coming together in what is sure to be a breathtaking collaboration.

The My Name star has reportedly completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles. OSEN reported that the actress returned to Korea on June 22. The news ignited the fans to speculate that the two might be working together. The BTS star was recently in Los Angeles to finish his solo work. Both the artists were spotted arriving at the Seoul airport at the same time. If Han So Hee indeed appears in Jungkook’s music video, it is going to be a collaboration of its kind. The actress is one of the most sought-after in the entertainment industry, and it will be an understatement to say that BTS has a global impact that goes beyond music.

Meanwhile, Soompi reported that both BIGHIT Music and 9ato Entertainment have commented on this rumored collaboration. BIGHIT Music remarked, “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So Hee will be appearing in BTS’s Jungkook’s solo music video.”

Similarly, the actress’s agency 9ato Entertainment also commented, “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So Hee will appear in Jungkook’s music video.”

This is not the first solo song that Jungkook has under his belt. The vocalist has collaborated with many artists including Charlie Puth. This time, however, he is gearing up to make his official solo debut with an album. Seven is just one of the several solo projects the star has lined up for members of the ARMY.

Han So Hee has also carved a name for herself in the South Korean entertainment industry. She has starred in popular Netflix dramas like My Name and Nevertheless. The actress has also starred in Music Video alongside popular K-Pop boy band Shinee and soloists like Jung Yong-hwa and Roy Kim.