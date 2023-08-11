Hansa, Praful, and the Parekh Family Set For A Comeback in Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan; Details

Writer and director Aatish Kapadia’s sitcom Khichdi first aired on television in September 2002. The sitcom soon became popular among the audience due to its comedic spine and skilled ensemble cast. Hansa Parekh remains one of Supriya Pathak’s most talked about characters. Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai and Vandana Parekh are fondly remembered for their roles on the hit show. The movie version of the sitcom came out in 2010, and the makers have now announced its sequel.

A statement from the makers read, “As the Festival of Lights approaches, Indian cinephiles are in for a treat as the highly anticipated sequel, Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan, gears up to light up the big screen and tickle your funny bone this Diwali. Continuing the legacy of over 2 decades of entertaining India, the iconic Parekh family is set to bring double the laughter and craziness in this fresh cinematic instalment. Born as a stage play, Khichdi is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, web series and will now have an adventure comedy sequel."

The makers recently released a date announcement video, featuring choreographer and director Farah Khan. Watch it here:

“Written and Directed by Aatish Kapadia and Produced by Hatsoff Productions, Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family’s dynamics. Led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the film promises a rib-tickling blend of humor, sentiment and entertainment that the brand Khichdi is celebrated for," the statement added.

The film will be set against the backdrop of Diwali. It will an attempt to weave the themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness and the power of family bonds. Makers claim that Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan will be an exhilarating adventure that will resonate with audiences of all ages, making it the ultimate family entertainer for the festive season.