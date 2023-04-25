Hansal Mehta Feels Films' Box Office Numbers Are 'Nobody's Business', Says 'Terrible Films Sometimes...'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta believes that a movie’s box office collection is a private matter and should not be the focus for the audience. He also said that it’s not fair to judge a movie solely based on its box office numbers, as even bad movies can sometimes do well financially. The filmmaker made the comments, responding to a Twitter user who pointed out the disparity between box office figures reported by a film producer and trade analyst. The user expressed that there is a possibility of inflated numbers being shared by producers, and even trade analysts could make mistakes in some cases.

Hansal tweeted, “Bottom Line: A film’s box office is nobody’s business. It impacts ONLY those involved in the film in various ways that are purely transactional and essentially private.” He added, “Stop judging films by B-O (box office) Numbers. Terrible films sometimes make a lot of money and good films make less money. Focus on your experience of the film as an audience and not on the film’s collections." The filmmaker said that the audiences should be focused on the experience and on whether or not the film was “worth the price of your ticket”

Bottom Line :A films box-office is nobody’s business. It impacts ONLY those involved in the film in various ways that are purely transactional and essentially private. STOP JUDGING FILMS BY B-O NUMBERS. Terrible films sometimes make a lot of money and good films make less… https://t.co/f4quG4xxcR — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 25, 2023

Several fans agreed with Hansal’s comments. “I completely agree and I hope #Bollywood agrees on it and stops using their numbers as a marketing trick to attract more audience. Box office numbers shouldn’t be the deciding factor because it doesn’t concern the audience,” a fan commented.

Another user added, “Couldn’t agree more. Hence I trust the critic’s award more, even though I take that with a grain of salt. But have usually found them to be more valid at least IMO.”

Hansal Mehta is known for directing films such as Shahid, Omerta, Aligarh, and Faraaz, which was recently released on Netflix. The action thriller film is based on the 2016 terrorist attacks in a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It features Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan in his feature film debut. With Netflix’s new series Scoop, Hansal Mehta will once will be back in long-form storytelling. The film is being written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, famed for co-writing Thappad, and Mehta. The series is inspired by Jigna Vora’s autobiographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.

