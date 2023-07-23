Hansal Mehta Feels Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal Has Its Heart In The Right Place; Calls It ‘Sweet Film’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is getting a positive response from the audience. The film was directly released on the digital platform. Many celebrities have praised the romantic drama and keeping up with the trend Hansal Mehta also lauded Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal. He described it as a “sweet film."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hansal wrote, “I found Bawaal to be quite a sweet film. Has its heart in the right place. Makes you laugh, cry, smile and entertains you even where some of the dialogues seem misplaced in their use of world-war metaphors. The intention never feels misplaced. Try the film.” Recently, Lisa Ray has slammed Janhvi Kapoor for comparing a relationship with Auschwitz. The actress has a dialogue saying, “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

I found Bawaal to be quite a sweet film. Has its heart in the right place. Makes you laugh, cry, smile and entertains you even where some of the dialogues seem misplaced in their use of world-war metaphors. The intention never feels misplaced. Try the film.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 22, 2023

Earlier in the day, Janhvi also expressed her gratitude to fans for showering love on the film. The movie follows the journey of Ajay Dixit aka Ajju (Varun Dhawan), a small-town high school history teacher, and his newlywed wife Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) who decide to go on, a Second World War trail across Europe by visiting Poland, the Netherlands, and Germany due to an incident in Ajjju’s life. The couple, who is already suffering from a strained marriage, struggles to remain afloat despite a series of events that put their love to the test and make them face their inner demons. Tiwari successfully manages to use World War-2 as a metaphor and the backdrop of the story.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Citadel which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has an action thriller with Atlee which will be releasing next year. While Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi next and she has also started shooting for Ulajh. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.