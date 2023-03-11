CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Hansal Mehta Gets into Twitter War With Aniruddha Guha Over Bheed Credits After Bhushan Kumar Allegedly Pulls Out of Film
2-MIN READ

Hansal Mehta Gets into Twitter War With Aniruddha Guha Over Bheed Credits After Bhushan Kumar Allegedly Pulls Out of Film

Reported By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 12:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Bheed has sparked a controversy after its co-producer Bhushan Kumar has reportedly distanced himself from the film.

Bheed has sparked a controversy after its co-producer Bhushan Kumar has reportedly distanced himself from the film.

The trailer of Bheed is being widely discussed on social media as it compares the plight of migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown with the 1947 partition.

Hansal Mehta on Friday came down heavily on screenwriter Aniruddha Guha for allegedly questioning the credits of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of Bheed is being widely discussed on social media as it compares the plight of migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown with the 1947 partition.

Mehta, in a series of tweets, lashed out at Guha when the latter shared an alleged screenshot of Bheed credits and tweeted, “Can a filmmaker *present*… his own film? Is this common? #Bheed." Guha’s tweet comes amid rumours that T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar has distanced himself from Bheed after its teaser and trailer prompted controversy online. As per Indian Express.com, while T-Series has posted the trailer on its official social media accounts, there is reportedly no mention of Bhushan Kumar or the studio in the trailer, or in the credits slate at the end.

Mehta took to the comment section and asked Guha, “1. Why not? 2. Why should that matter to you? 3. How does it even matter? 4. Do you have to ask on Twitter?"

RELATED NEWS

The Shahid director later posted a series of tweets where he expressed his displeasure at Guha for allegedly making “snide remarks" against Bheed.

Mehta also wrote, “It takes a lot to make films. All kind of films. Whether it is a Luv Ranjan film or a Karan Johar film or a Robit Shetty film or an Anubhav Sinha film or an Anurag Kashyap film or an Akarsh Khurana film or a Mohit Suri film or a Hansal Mehta film. To sit around sly tweeting…"

In another tweet, Mehta said, “To make snide remarks, to ask about things that do not even impact the experience promised by the film or even concern you is simply the handiwork of somebody with an ulterior motive or bad intent or whatever. Either be brave enough to confront or STFU. I’m tagging you @AniGuha."

Mehta further said that he was “surprised" and “disappointed" in Guha for indulging in “this behaviour after being part of a few films and hopefully understanding that filmmaking is a tough process with multiple compulsions along the way that we brave because ultimately we love what we do."

Bheed, directed and co-produced by Anubhav Sinha, is set to release on March 24.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. Anubhav Sinha
  2. Bheed
  3. bollywood
  4. Hansal Mehta
first published:March 11, 2023, 12:06 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 12:12 IST
Read More