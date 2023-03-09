Satish Kaushik, known for his acting skills in films like Mr India, Andaaz, Calcutta Mail and the most recent Thar, unfortunately passed away at the age of 66 in Delhi on Wednesday. The multi-faceted actor, director and producer suffered a heart attack while he was traveling in a car. Post his demise, several celebrities like Neena Gupta and Juhi Chawla have come forward to express their grief. Faraaz film-maker Hansal Mehta is also shocked by this sudden loss and he wrote a heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik.

On Thursday, Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of Satish Kaushik. Along with that, he also penned a note that read, “Satish ji. The film you wanted made for yourself Death of a Director is no longer a film. Thank you dearest Satishji for adorning my life with your warmth, generosity, goodness and talent. And yes in my next film there will be a tree called Satish."

Satish ji. The film you wanted made for yourself ‘ Death of a Director’ is no longer a film. Thank you dearest Satishji for adorning my life with your warmth, generosity, goodness and talent. And yes in my next film there will be a tree called Satish. pic.twitter.com/8NDxIVRoBO— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 9, 2023

Hansal Mehta also mourned the loss of Satish Kaushik on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption, “Satish ji gone too soon. Don’t even know how to say that you will be missed dearly. Your hunger for better characters, your passion for stories and your love for life are irreplaceable. Our film together ‘Ek Director Ki Maut’ now is no longer a film. Om Shanti (broken heart emojis)."

Several netizens also poured in their condolences through the comment section. One of them wrote, “Everyone in heaven is probably telling him ‘Calendar Khaana Do’ while they welcome him with a standing ovation!" Another one commented, “Irreparable loss to Indian cinema. Sir, your contribution will always be cherished and remembered." Someone else said, “Very sad news. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik had worked in Kangna Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency in the role of Jagjivan Ram as well as Raj and DK’s thriller series Guns and Gulabs. The actor also recently moved everyone with his impeccable performance in Rakul Preet Singh starrer Chhatriwali.

Read all the Latest Movies News here