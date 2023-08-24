Hansika Motwani Collaborates With Director M Rajesh For This Web Series

Actress Hansika Motwani is one of the prominent actresses in the film industry and is known for her acting stints in films Mappillai, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and others. She is now set to entertain the audience with her acting prowess in yet another project, a web series MY3.

She has teamed up with the popular filmmaker M Rajesh for this web series. Disney+ Hotstar Tamil has unveiled the first look poster of this series, which has the tagline “A Robotic Love Story". After catching the first glimpse at the poster, it feels like Hansika will essay the role of a robot and actor Mugen Rao will essay her love interest.

On the other hand, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj is likely to enact the role of a scientist, who constructs the robot. The OTT platform tagged the cast of the series and wrote, “Get ready for a Robo Kadhal! #MY3 coming soon on #DisneyPlusHotstar."

Social media users were thrilled to see the makers come up with a refreshing idea and appreciated them. One of the users, however, pointed out that MY3 is an adaption of the Korean drama I Am Not A Robot. It revolves around Kim Min Gyu, who is successful in professional life but lives in isolation as he is allergic to people. He then meets and falls in love with a girl who pretends to be a robot for her ex-boyfriend, a genius robot professor. Former athlete Tanvi Shah dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Tamil actress Sriya Reddy commented,"@ihansika whooooowhooo and it all begins now."

This will be the second project of Hansika and director M Rajesh who have previously worked on the 2012 film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. It revolves around (Saravanan) Uday and (Parthasarathy) Santhanam, who work at a popular multiplex and are close friends. Uday is in love with Meera (Hansika) and leaves no stone unturned to woo her. In a riveting twist, Meera’s wedding gets fixed with an industrialist’s son. What happens afterwards forms the core theme of this romantic comedy. Hansika won the South Indian International Movie Awards under best actress in a leading role category for her acting.